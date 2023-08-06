97 kilos of cocaine worth over €11 million found hidden in a ship at Malta Freeport

97 kilos of cocaine with a street value of over €11 million were found hidden in a merchant ship that had just docked at the Malta Freeport in Marsaxlokk.

A random inspection on Sunday morning by divers of a security company engaged by the agents of the vessel noticed a large number of packets wrapped in plastic in a compartment at the bottom of the ship.

The divers informed the authorities and after the packets were analysed, it was discovered that they were filled with cocaine.

Investigations revealed that the vessel is registered in Portugal and left the Panamanian port of Colon on 24 July for the Gioia Tauro port in Italy.

It arrived in Malta on Saturday evening, but police said that the drugs do not seem to have been destinated for Malta.

Magistrate Elaine Rizzo is leading an inquiry into the case.