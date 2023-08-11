Two teenagers released on bail after mugging food courier with hammer and stealing motorbike

Two 16-year-olds have been released on bail pending sentencing after they pleaded guilty to attacking a food courier with a hammer on Wednesday, stealing his motorbike and mobile phone.

After being robbed and beaten, the injured man went to the Birżebbuġa police station to report that he had been assaulted and robbed while making a delivery at a car park outside the Marsaxlokk football ground.

The people who were waiting for the delivery were displeased with the food, and the courier allegedly ended up being punched by one of the defendants, while the other hit him with a hammer, damaging two of the courier's teeth.

The two teenage assailants then fled the scene on the victim’s motorcycle, taking his mobile phone with them.

Police traced the youths through their booking. One of the teenagers initially claimed to be homeless but subsequently went to the police station together with his mother and a lawyer.

He admitted to the assault during questioning and subsequently led police to an abandoned house, in an alley, where the robbers had stashed the stolen bike which had already been sprayed a different colour.

Inspector James Mallia, prosecuting, told Magistrate Gabriella Vella that this indicated that the crime had been planned in advance.

The youth subsequently lead the police to his accomplice.

They pleaded guilty to aggravated theft, holding their victim against his will, injuring him and attempted grievous bodily harm.

They were also charged with covering the traces of a crime and trespassing.

Lawyer Veronique Dalli, who assisted one of the minors together with lawyer Dean Hili, suggested they be monitored to avoid future incidents.

Lawyer Amadeus Cachia, assisting the second defendant, pointed to the youth's cooperation with the investigation, saying his client's actions were the fruit of youthful folly. He recommended probation.

They were released on bail until their sentencing hearing next week and ordered to sign a bail book twice a week. Bail was secured by a €200 deposit and a €10,000 personal guarantee.

The court imposed a publication ban on the minors’ names.

Inspector James Mallia prosecuted.

Lawyers Veronique Dalli and Dean Hili, together with Amadeus Cachia were defence counsel.