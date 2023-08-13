Three men and €1.3m worth of cocaine seized following police surveillance

Three men were arrested on Saturday after the police monitored their activities for some time.

The police said on Sunday that the arrested men are two Italians aged 44 and 40, and an Albanian, also aged 40.

One of the Italians was arrested in his car in St Paul's Bay and the others in Qormi,

Investigations revealed that the seized drugs had an estimated street value of €1.3 million.

A bag inside the car in St Paul's Bay contained 10 packets with a total of 10kg of cocaine.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is holding an inquiry.