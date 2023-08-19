menu

15 persons to be repatriated after being found residing illegally in Malta

Police resume their immigration inspections in Pembroke, Paceville, St Julian’s and various construction sites

19 August 2023, 1:13pm
by Luke Vella
Police carried out the inspections on Saturday morning (Photo: Police)
Police have resumed the immigration inspections that it has been carrying in the previous months, and arraigned 15 persons that were found to be living illegally in Malta.

In a statement police said that the inspections are carried out at different localities and at different hours of the day.

This time police and members of the Detentions Services went to Pembroke, Paceville and St Julian’s, as well as a number of construction sites.

The individuals come from Bosnia, Ghana, Nigeria, Gambia, Senegal, Mali, Serbia, Georgia, and others.

They were taken to the detention centre and their repatriation process

Police said that more inspections will be taking place in the coming days.

