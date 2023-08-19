Motorcyclist grievously injured as car crashes into him after hitting concrete barricade

A motorcyclist suffered grievous injuries in a crash in Mosta on Saturday morning.

Police said that a crash occurred between a car and a motorcycle at around 8am, at Triq id-Difiża Ċivili.

From preliminary investigations, it results that a 68-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay lost control of his Toyota car and hitting a concrete barricade.

Due to the impact, the car swerved into the other lane and crashed into a Ducati motorcycle, driven by a 41-year-old Irish man who lives in Mosta.

A medical team assisted the victim, who was taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance, where he is being treated.

Police investigations are ongoing.