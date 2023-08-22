Boat gas explosion leaves four men injured
Four men were hospitalised following a gas explosion that occurred on a boat in Ċirkewwa as they were cooking onboard
Four men were hospitalised on Tuesday afternoon after a gas explosion occurred on a boat in Ċirkewwa.
The men, who sustained burns on different areas of their bodies, received initial first aid from fellow boat owners before being attended to by Red Cross personnel.
A police spokesperson told MaltaToday the victims were cooking when the gas explosion happened. The first reports to the police were made around 2:45pm.
Three are 26 years old, from Mosta, Żebbuġ, and Iklin. The fourth man, aged 29, is a resident of Siġġiewi.
Medical emergency teams, accompanied by no less than four ambulances, swiftly arrived at the bay to transport all four men to Mater Dei for further medical attention.