22 August 2023, 4:27pm
by Marianna Calleja
Boat gas explosion leaves four men injured. (Photo: TVM)
Four men were hospitalised on Tuesday afternoon after a gas explosion occurred on a boat in Ċirkewwa.

The men, who sustained burns on different areas of their bodies, received initial first aid from fellow boat owners before being attended to by Red Cross personnel.

A police spokesperson told MaltaToday the victims were cooking when the gas explosion happened. The first reports to the police were made around 2:45pm.

Three are 26 years old, from Mosta, Żebbuġ, and Iklin. The fourth man, aged 29, is a resident of Siġġiewi.

Medical emergency teams, accompanied by no less than four ambulances, swiftly arrived at the bay to transport all four men to Mater Dei for further medical attention.

 

