Jeweller bound and beaten in Żurrieq robbery

A jeweller was tied up and beaten by two thieves in Żurrieq on Friday evening,

The man, 67, from Fgura, was found tied up and assaulted in his own shop by the police.

A police spokesperson received a call about a disturbance at a jewellery shop on Triq Dun Ġużepp Żammit in Żurrieq at around 8pm.

Civil Protection Department assisted police to access the shop and medical crew rushed the victim to Mater Dei Hospital.

Two people are believed to be involved in the robbery, with the thieves taking away an undisclosed number of items.

Magistrate Victor Axiak is leading an inquiry, police investigations are ongoing