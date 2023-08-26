Masked robber threatens acid attack on Msida shopkeeper

A masked thief entered a Msida shop and threatened to throw acid on the shopkeeper on Friday evening.

The police said the robbery happened in a shop at Triq il-Makna tas-Serrar at around 8.45pm.

The thief, according to the police, was wearing a mask, sunglasses and a cap.

He entered the store and demanded that the cashier, a 32-year-old Indian who lives in Msida, hand over money.

It was here when the thief threatened to throw acid at the shopkeeper.

The thief got away with an undisclosed amount of money, and the shopkeeper was not injured.

Magistrate Victor Axiak is leading an inquiry into the case, police investigations are underway.

This was the second robbery of the night, as a jeweller found himself tied and beaten in Żurrieq, few hours earlier.