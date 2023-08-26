Suspended jail term for man who stole brother's passport to leave Malta

A man was handed a suspended jail term after stealing his brother’s passport while he slept and leave Malta.

25-year-old Hajmosa Abdelaziz admitted to charges on Friday evening, when appearing before Magistrate Victor Axiaq.

Abdelaziz was arrested at the Malta International Airport, when trying to use the passport to travel to Frankfurt, Germany.

The brother did not know of the plans, Police Inspector Frankie Sammut told court, and the accused admitted to having stolen the passport.

According to his testimony, Adbelaziz used his German identity card to travel to Italy, then to Sicily and on to Malta.

He was in Malta for 10 days, before attempting to leave to Germany, he did not have a passport and expressed remorse for what he had done.

Sammut asked the court for an effective jail term but given his clean criminal record, Magistrate Axiaq imposed a six-month suspended jail term.

Lawyer Jason Grima was defence counsel.