Man loses his life while swimming in Qui-Si-Sana on Sunday afternoon

A man lost his life while swimming in Qui-Si-Sana on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that the man, whose identity is still unknown, found himself in difficulty whilst swimming at the Sliema beach.

The police were informed of the incident at around 1pm, and he was taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance.

He was certified dead moments later.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo is leading an inquiry and police are investigating.