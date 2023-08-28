Police, LESA fine 43 drivers in two days over driving infractions

Police and LESA officials have fined 43 people for driving infractions during the past two days, following inspections in Marsa and Swieqi.

Police say that the fined drivers were observed speeding, driving without wearing seatbelts and using their mobile phones while driving, among other infractions.

In Swieqi, one driver was found driving without a valid driver's license and insurance, resulting in her car being towed. The driver has since been charged in court.

Meanwhile, in Marsa, two people whose vehicle was stopped were found to be living in Malta illegally, as relocation procedures were initiated.

In a press statement, the police said that more inspections will be taking place in order to strengthen security on the roads.

Police have also urged the public to observe all regulations so that unwanted consequences are avoided.