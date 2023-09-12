menu

Elderly motorcyclist hospitalised after Qormi collision

An Elderly motorcyclist suffered grievous injuries after being involved in a traffic accident in Ħal Qormi on Monday

marianna_calleja
12 September 2023, 2:17pm
by Marianna Calleja

An elderly man was hospitalised on Monday afternoon, after being in a traffic accident in Triq il-Belt Valletta, Ħal Qormi. 

The police said the 77-year-old was driving a Kymco motorcycle when it was involved in a collision with a Toyota Vitz driven by a 37-year-old man from Qormi.

The accident happened around 9:00am.

The motorcyclist was given assistance by a medical team on-site, and later transported to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where he was certified of suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are underway.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
