A 73-year-old woman was grievously injured after being hit by a car in Birkirkara on Saturday morning

Police said that at around 8.45am the woman from San Ġwann was hit by a Toyota Vitz, driven by a 50-year-old man from Birkirkara.

The victim was taken to hospital in an ambulance, where she was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.