32 people to be sent home after found living irregularly in Malta

Police carried out inspections on Sunday which led them to 32 people living irregularly in Marsa, Ħamrun, Mosta, Żebbuġ, Marsascala, Msida, Qormi and St Paul's Bay

marianna_calleja
17 September 2023, 3:43pm
by Marianna Calleja
Photo: Uffiċċju tal-Komunikazzjoni, Il-Korp tal-Pulizija ta’ Malta.
Police inspections carried on Sunday found 32 people living irregularly in Malta.

In a statement, the Police said the process has started to return these people to their country or to the country where they can live legitimately.

The people found in Marsa, Ħamrun, Mosta, Żebbuġ, Marsascala, Msida, Qormi and St Paul's Bay. 

The inspections were carried out in residences, on public transport and in zones where migrants are known to congregate in search of work.

The police were assisted by the Detention Services.

