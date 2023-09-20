Man arrested in Marsascala drug bust with six kilos of suspected cannabis

A man is currently in police custody as part of an ongoing investigation into drug importation.

The arrest took place on Tuesday when the 22-year-old Latvian was intercepted while attempting to enter a residence in Marsascala.

During a search of the property, authorities discovered approximately six kilograms of suspected cannabis.

The arrested man is anticipated to face legal proceedings scheduled for later today.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras is presiding over an inquiry into the matter, while investigations into the drug importation operation are underway.