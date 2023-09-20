menu

Man arrested in Marsascala drug bust with six kilos of suspected cannabis

A man, 22, was arrested on Tuesday after authorities discovered approximately six kilograms of suspected cannabis in a Marsascala residence he was attempting to enter

marianna_calleja
20 September 2023, 9:13am
by Marianna Calleja
Authorities discovered approximately six kilograms of suspected cannabis. (Photo: Pexels)
A man is currently in police custody as part of an ongoing investigation into drug importation. 

The arrest took place on Tuesday when the 22-year-old Latvian was intercepted while attempting to enter a residence in Marsascala.

During a search of the property, authorities discovered approximately six kilograms of suspected cannabis. 

The arrested man is anticipated to face legal proceedings scheduled for later today.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras is presiding over an inquiry into the matter, while investigations into the drug importation operation are underway.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
