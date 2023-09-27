menu

Diver in critical condition after being rescued from Għajnsielem beach

Police investigations are ongoing  

karl_azzopardi
27 September 2023, 5:21pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
File photo

A man is in critical condition after he found himself in difficulty while diving off Ras il-Ħobż in Għajnsielem.

The police said they received a call for assistance at around 1:45pm on Wednesday morning, after the 53-year-old diver was taken to shore by people who were with him.

A medical team administered first aid to the diver, before he was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified as being in critical condition.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.