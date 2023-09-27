Diver in critical condition after being rescued from Għajnsielem beach

A man is in critical condition after he found himself in difficulty while diving off Ras il-Ħobż in Għajnsielem.

The police said they received a call for assistance at around 1:45pm on Wednesday morning, after the 53-year-old diver was taken to shore by people who were with him.

A medical team administered first aid to the diver, before he was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified as being in critical condition.

Police investigations are ongoing.