Teen motorist injured after car hits three parked vehicles and ends in wall

An 18-year-old was grievously injured on Wednesday night after losing control of his car ultimately crashing into three parked cars and a wall

marianna_calleja
28 September 2023, 9:23am
by Marianna Calleja

A teen was injured on Wednesday night after losing control of his Toyota Corolla ultimately crashing into three parked cars and a wall.

The accident occurred at 8:45pm along Triq Borg Għarb, Għajnsielem, Gozo.

The 18-year-old motorist, who lives in Għajnsielem was grievously injured, according to the police.

A medical team assisted the man on site but he was transferred to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment.

The police investigations are underway.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
