Teen motorist injured after car hits three parked vehicles and ends in wall
A teen was injured on Wednesday night after losing control of his Toyota Corolla ultimately crashing into three parked cars and a wall.
The accident occurred at 8:45pm along Triq Borg Għarb, Għajnsielem, Gozo.
The 18-year-old motorist, who lives in Għajnsielem was grievously injured, according to the police.
A medical team assisted the man on site but he was transferred to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment.
The police investigations are underway.