No one was injured after a traffic accident in Floriana where a vehicle ended up on its side in Triq il-Kapuċċini.

The incident happened at around 1:30pm.

Police told MaltaToday that a collision occurred between a Dacia Duster and a Toyota Ractis, with the former, this newspaper is informed, being a cab.

No explanation was given regarding how the vehicle managed to flip on its side.