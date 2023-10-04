Man remanded in custody after allegedly pistol-whipping another man

A man on bail in connection with two other separate criminal cases has been arraigned in court after allegedly pistol-whipping another man and breaking his jaw.

Ian Zammit, 34, from Zejtun appeared before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech on Wednesday, on a variety of charges which include inflicting grievous bodily harm with a weapon, cocaine possession, recidivism and breaching two sets of bail conditions.

The court was told how, on September 28, a man had appeared at the Zebbug police station, covered in blood. He was taken to hospital, where he was found to have suffered a broken jaw. The man was unable to speak for three days. When he was finally able to tell the police what happened, he said that he had been assaulted by is-Sugar - as Zammit is known - after a “disagreement,” with Zammit allegedly pulling out a handgun and holding it against the victim’s head, before striking him with it without warning, breaking his jaw.

Zammit had failed to sign his various bail books and was arrested after a warrant was obtained by the police.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was not requested.

Police inspectors James Malia and Doriette Cuschieri prosecuted, together with lawyer Ramon Bonnett Sladden from the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.