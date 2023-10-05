Elderly man faces trial for sexually abusing 12-year-old girl

The trial of a 65-year-old man from Żejtun who is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl began on Wednesday.

The proceedings, presided by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera are being held behind closed doors. The man’s name is also subject to a ban on publication.

The man is accused of engaging in sexual activity with the minor, a relative of his partner who regarded him as an “uncle,” in May 2021 inside his garage in Żejtun, after she had volunteered to accompany him to pick up take-away pizzas for her parents who were waiting at the defendant’s residence.

The child had later told her learning support educator about the encounter and the matter was brought to the attention of child support services.

The police were subsequently asked to investigate and charged the pensioner, who is pleading not guilty.

Although subsequently released on bail, the defendant’s stay in preventive custody had been extended after his partner had attempted to contact the girl’s family.



Lawyer Darlene Grima is prosecuting. Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Ishmael Psaila are defence counsel.