Five youths spoken to by police in relation to stolen motorcycles

Five youths are being spoken to by police in relation to alleged motorcycle thefts in various localities.

Police said that on Friday evening it received information that in a field in the area of St Nicholas Square in Żabbar, a group of youths were lighting a fire.

Police visited the place immediately and found five youths, two 18-year-olds from Birżebbuġa and Valletta, a 16-year-old from Żabbar, and two 14-year-olds from Bormla and Żabbar.

A number of motorcycles were reported missing in the previous days.

From the initial investigations, it results that the description of the youths fits that of those who were allegedly involved in the theft of the same motorcycles.

Further investigations by police led to the discovery of more stolen motorcycles in another place.

The five individuals were taken to the police station for further investigations.