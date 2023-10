Late on Sunday, a motorbike driver was grievously injured in an accident on Triq Tumas Chetcuti in Attard.

The accident happened at around 10:00pm.

The 30-year-old Attard resident was driving a Kymco Agility. A 28-year-old Sliema man was the driver of the BMW 320 that was the other vehicle involved in the collision.

Police are still investigating.