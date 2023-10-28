St Julian’s tunnel traffic death: 25-year-old Dane killed

A 25-year-old Danish national lost his life in an accident outside the Mikiel Anton Vassallo tunnels in St Julian’s.

The accident happened at 2:20am on Saturday morning.

The police did not indicate whether the victim was a pedestrian or a motorist: a 44-year-old Mosta man driving a Honda Accord was said to have run over the man.

Magistrate Joseph Gatt leads the inquiry.