Kurdt Busutill identified as victim of fatal Lija accident

Updated at 11am with victim's identity

Kurdt Busutill, 28, from Birżebbuġa has been identified as the victim of the fatal traffic accident on Monday evening.

A father of two, Busutill was driving his motorcycle in Triq in-Naxxar at around 7:40pm, when he was involved in the collision which left him dead.

He was a member of Team Spartans Combat Sports, a club which teaches multiple disciplines.

An outpouring of grief and support has emerged on his Facebook profile, with countless friends, family members, and acquaintances leaving heartfelt messages of condolences and remembrance.

Preliminary investigations showed there was a collision between a Mazda Demio driven by a 24-year-old from Iklin, a Volvo XC40 driven by a 36-year-old from Ħaż-Żebbuġ and a PIaggio motorcycle driven by the victim.

The motorcyclist was administered first aid at the site of the accident, and taken to Mater Dei Hospital, but was certified dead a few moments later.

Duty magistrate Rachel Montebello is holding an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.