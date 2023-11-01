Three new judges take oath of office

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, Dr Henri Mizzi and Dr Mark Simiana took the oath of office as during a ceremony presided by President George Vella at the Presidential Palace in Valletta on Wednesday evening.

The President reminded the new judges that from today onwards, their work will carry much more responsibility.

“Through your work and judgement, the rights of everyone in our country will continue to be protected, without any distinction or preference,” he said.

He reminded them that justice must not make any distinction and must not favour or prejudice any class, race, religion, or gender.

In his speech, Vella said that proper justice requires full independence from any external interference, influence, or pressure.

“In such prestigious appointments, we cannot act one way during the performance of our duties and another way during our so-called ‘private life’,” he said.

He added that responsibility, professionalism, and impartiality must be maintained and seen always and everywhere.

Present for the oath of office ceremony were Prime Minister Robert Abela, Minister for Justice Jonathan Attard, Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti and State Advocate Chris Soler.