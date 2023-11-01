menu

Three new judges take oath of office

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, Dr Henri Mizzi and Dr Mark Simiana take oath of office as judges

karl_azzopardi
1 November 2023, 7:31pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
Present for the oath of office ceremony were Prime Minister Robert Abela, Minister for Justice Jonathan Attard, Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti and State Advocate Chris Soler (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, Dr Henri Mizzi and Dr Mark Simiana took the oath of office as during a ceremony presided by President George Vella at the Presidential Palace in Valletta on Wednesday evening.

The President reminded the new judges that from today onwards, their work will carry much more responsibility.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
“Through your work and judgement, the rights of everyone in our country will continue to be protected, without any distinction or preference,” he said.  

He reminded them that justice must not make any distinction and must not favour or prejudice any class, race, religion, or gender.

Judge Mark Simiana (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
In his speech, Vella said that proper justice requires full independence from any external interference, influence, or pressure.

“In such prestigious appointments, we cannot act one way during the performance of our duties and another way during our so-called ‘private life’,” he said.  

Judge Henri Mizzi (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
He added that responsibility, professionalism, and impartiality must be maintained and seen always and everywhere.

Present for the oath of office ceremony were Prime Minister Robert Abela, Minister for Justice Jonathan Attard, Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti and State Advocate Chris Soler.

