Man injured after falling two storeys from scaffolding in Kalkara construction site

nicole_meilak
8 November 2023, 3:07pm
by Nicole Meilak

A 57-year-old man from St Paul's Bay is in serious condition after falling two storeys from a construction side in Kalkara.

Police were notified of the incident at 9:30am along Triq Santu Rokku.

A medical team was called on site to administer first aid. The victim was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Magistrate Abigail Critien appointed an inquiry into the case.

Police and OHSA investigations are ongoing.

