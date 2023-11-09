Motorcyclist grievously injured in Regional Road accident

A 65-year-old man from Msida was grievously injured in a traffic accident at Regional Road, Santa Venera on Wednesday.

The man, who was driving a Peugeot Tweet motorcycle, was involved in a collision with a Citroen C5 driven by a 49-year-old from St Julian’s.

The motorcyclist was administered first aid before he was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.