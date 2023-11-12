Over 75 arrested in November over irregular immigration status

The police force carried out immigration inspections throughout Saturday in the towns of Fgura and Raħal Ġdid.

The police said the majority of those searched by police were found to be legally residing in Malta.

Police said an unspecified number of people were arrested on the day. The arrestees were said to hail from Syria, Somalia, Pakistan, Mali, Nigeria, Guinea, Gambia and Ghana. They are now detained for removal from the country.

Over 75 people have been arrested in November alone, or deported from Malta, over residence permit breaches.