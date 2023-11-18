Woman grievously injured after being hit by a car in Pieta
Police investigations show that the 22-year-old victim was hit by a Mercedes Benz GLC being driven by a 46-year-old woman who lives in Siġġiewi
A woman has sustained grievous injuries after she was involved in a traffic accident in Pieta on Saturday afternoon.
The accident occurred at around 3:00pm in Triq San Luqa, Pieta.
Police investigations show that the 22-year-old victim was hit by a Mercedes Benz GLC being driven by a 46-year-old woman who lives in Siġġiewi.
The victim was rushed to hospital by ambulance after being treated by a medical team. She was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.
Police investigations are still ongoing.