Woman grievously injured after being hit by a car in Pieta

A woman has sustained grievous injuries after she was involved in a traffic accident in Pieta on Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred at around 3:00pm in Triq San Luqa, Pieta.

Police investigations show that the 22-year-old victim was hit by a Mercedes Benz GLC being driven by a 46-year-old woman who lives in Siġġiewi.

The victim was rushed to hospital by ambulance after being treated by a medical team. She was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.