Motorcycle driver sustains grievous injuries after collision in Mosta

A motorcycle driver has been grievously injured after he was involved in a traffic accident in Triq id-Difiża Ċivili, Mosta.

The accident occurred at around 1:45pm.

Preliminary studies show that a collision had occurred between a Kawazaki motorcycle driven by a 61-year-old man from Mosta and a Hyundai I30 driven by a 40-year-old man living in Mellieħa.

The motorcycle driver was aided by a medical team before being taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.