Court stops release of site next to building where Miriam Pace died

The court has upheld a request by contractor Ludwig Dimech and builder Nicholas Spiteri not to release part of the site for development until their pending trial related to the fatal construction accident that claimed the life of Miriam Pace is concluded.

The construction site was undergoing excavation when a neighboring house collapsed, resulting in Pace's tragic death in March 2020.

Contractor Ludwig Dimech and builder Nicholas Spiteri, who are awaiting trial for allegedly causing Miriam Pace's death, successfully argued before Judge Toni Abela that releasing the site for development would irreparably prejudice their defense.

The judge's decision halts the release of the site next to the Pace household and a car showroom where the excavation works were ongoing.

Dimech and Spiteri sought the court's intervention to suspend the criminal proceedings and the judge's decree releasing the site. They argued that an on-site inspection of the crime scene will be crucial during a trial by jury, allowing jurors to gain a better understanding of the case.

In response to the judge's decision, the heirs of Miriam Pace and adjoining properties, who had requested the return of their properties until the trial by jury is held, were also denied.

The upcoming trial, is to be presided over by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera.