Collision in Regional Road leaves motorcyclist hospitalised
A motorcyclist was hospitalised on Thursday afternoon after being in a traffic accident in Santa Venera.
Police said the accident happened in Regional Road at 4:30pm.
The 30-year old Indian man, residing in Ħal Lija, was riding a Kymco Agility, wen it was involved in a collision with a Toyota Aygo driven by a 31-year-old man from San Ġwann.
The victim was assisted by a medical team on site and later transported to Mater Dei for further treatment.
Police investigations are underway.