Collision in Regional Road leaves motorcyclist hospitalised

A motorcyclist was hospitalised on Thursday afternoon after being in a traffic accident in Santa Venera.

Police said the accident happened in Regional Road at 4:30pm.

The 30-year old Indian man, residing in Ħal Lija, was riding a Kymco Agility, wen it was involved in a collision with a Toyota Aygo driven by a 31-year-old man from San Ġwann.

The victim was assisted by a medical team on site and later transported to Mater Dei for further treatment.

Police investigations are underway.