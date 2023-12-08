menu

Collision in Regional Road leaves motorcyclist hospitalised

A 30-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalised on Thursday afternoon, after being in a collision with a Toyota Aygo

8 December 2023, 10:32am
by Marianna Calleja
The incident unfolded in Regional Road at 4:30pm
A motorcyclist was hospitalised on Thursday afternoon after being in a traffic accident in Santa Venera.

Police said the accident happened in Regional Road at 4:30pm.

The 30-year old Indian man, residing in Ħal Lija, was riding a Kymco Agility, wen it was involved in a collision with a Toyota Aygo driven by a 31-year-old man from San Ġwann.

The victim was assisted by a medical team on site and later transported to Mater Dei for further treatment.

Police investigations are underway.

