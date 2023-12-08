menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Għajnsielem accident

48-year-old hospitalised after traffic collision in Għajsielem, Gozo

marianna_calleja
8 December 2023, 12:49pm
by Marianna Calleja

A 48-year-old motorcyclist was grieviously injured after getting involved in a traffic accident on Friday morning.

The police said the accident happened at around 10:00am, in Triq l-Imġarr, Għajnsielem, Gozo.

Preliminary investigations showed the victim was driving a Yamaha XTZ, which was involved in a collision with a Isuzu van driven by an 80-year-old man from Għajnsielem.

A medical team administered first aid to the motorcyclist at the site of the accident, before he was transferred to the Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.