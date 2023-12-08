Motorcyclist grievously injured in Għajnsielem accident

A 48-year-old motorcyclist was grieviously injured after getting involved in a traffic accident on Friday morning.

The police said the accident happened at around 10:00am, in Triq l-Imġarr, Għajnsielem, Gozo.

Preliminary investigations showed the victim was driving a Yamaha XTZ, which was involved in a collision with a Isuzu van driven by an 80-year-old man from Għajnsielem.

A medical team administered first aid to the motorcyclist at the site of the accident, before he was transferred to the Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.