Motorcyclist grievously injured in St Julian’s traffic accident

A 29-year-old Indian man was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Friday evening in Triq Ċensu Tabone, St Julian’s.

The police said the accident happened at around 9:30pm, after the driver, who resides in St Paul’s Bay, lost control of the vehicle.

The man was administered first aid at the site of the accident, before he was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.