Man grievously injured after being hit by a car in Birkirkara

A 57-year-old man suffered from grievous injuries after he was hit by a car in Birkirkara on Monday morning.

The incident happened at around 10:00am in Triq in-Naxxar, Birkirkara.

Police investigations show that the victim, who lives in Balzan, was hit by a Hyundai Accent driven by a 52-year-old woman from Naxxar. The victim was aided by a medical team before he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police investigations are still ongoing.