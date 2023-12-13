27-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in St Paul's Bay

A 27-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a traffic accident in Dawret San Pawl il-Baħar, St Paul’s Bay.

Police said the accident happened at around 9 pm on Tuesday.

The victim, who resides in Santa Venera, was driving a Honda when it was involved in a collision with a Mazda Demio driven by a 62-year-old man from Birkirkara.

An ambulance took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was later certified as suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo is leading an inquiry into the case, whilst police investigations are ongoing.