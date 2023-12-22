menu

Man grievously injured after falling off horse-drawn cab

matthew_farrugia
22 December 2023, 9:26am
by Matthew Farrugia

A cabby has suffered grievous injuries after he was involved in an accident on Thursday in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, Naxxar. 

Police were informed of an accident involving a horse at around 4:00pm. Preliminary studies show that the 49-year-old victim fell off his horse-drawn cab.

The victim was assisted by a medical team and was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
