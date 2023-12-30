Suspects detained in connection with Marsa mugging

Two suspected thieves are in custody, having been arrested shortly after approaching a car and mugging its driver in Marsa.

In a statement on Saturday, the police said that the 37 year-old man from Birzebbuga and a 29 year-old woman from Bormla were arrested last night at around 8pm, after a police report was filed by the alleged victim, a 32 year-old man from Birkirkara. He told the police that he had been approached by a man and a woman in Triq is-Salib tal-Marsa, the woman asking him for money, before getting into his car and stealing his wallet while the man repeatedly kicked the vehicle from the outside.

The pair had then fled the scene.

Armed with a description of the thieves, police officers had immediately started searching for the two suspects. The woman was arrested a short while later in Triq is-Sajjied, Marsa, the man was also later taken into custody while in a nearby shop.

The police said the two suspects were currently being held in police custody while investigations are being conducted.