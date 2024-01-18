Motorcyclist in hospital after crashing into rubble wall

A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with grievous injuries after a motorcycle accident in Rabat on Thursday.

The incident happened at 3pm along Triq l-Imdina, Rabat.

According to police, the man was driving a Ducati motorcycle when he lost control of the bik and crashed into a rubble wall.

A medical team administered first aid on the victim and took him to hospital by ambulance.

His injuries were deemed grievous.

Police investigations are ongoing.