Motorcyclist in hospital after crashing into rubble wall
The victim, a 40-year-old man from St Julian’s, was taken to hospital with grievous injuries
A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with grievous injuries after a motorcycle accident in Rabat on Thursday.
The incident happened at 3pm along Triq l-Imdina, Rabat.
According to police, the man was driving a Ducati motorcycle when he lost control of the bik and crashed into a rubble wall.
A medical team administered first aid on the victim and took him to hospital by ambulance.
His injuries were deemed grievous.
Police investigations are ongoing.