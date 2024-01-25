Alleged Sliema murderer's defence wants case suspended citing discriminatory femicide law

The compilation of evidence against Fabian Eliuth Garcia Parada for allegedly murdering his ex-girlfriend has begun on Thursday.

In court, the defence also challenged the femicide charge, as the accused's lawyers stated that the charge itself impinges upon the accused’s right to a fair hearing.

Among the charges, Garcia Parada is being charged with femicide, making him the second person to be charged with the newly introduced crime in 2022. The law itself is being challenged by Roderick Cassar who is the first person accused of femicide, as he claims that the charge is discriminatory.

The 43-year-old man from Colombia denied the murder charges. Sandra Ramirez was stabbed to death at around 6:15am on 13 January.

The defence argued that being charged with femicide denies one’s ‘crime of passion’ defence. Therefore the defence requested that the case be suspended until the constitutional court settles the femicide law debacle.

The case will continue to be heard on 6 February.