More than 150 cannabis plants discovered in Mellieħa residence intended for drug production

Two men, a Romanian and a Serbian, were separately arrested by the police on Friday, in connection to drug charges.

A 37-year-old from Romania was apprehended after being found in possession of 15 kilograms of cocaine intended for the local market, with a local value of up to €2 million.

The discovery was made after the police identified a Volkswagen Touareg that had just arrived in Malta from Sicily. This vehicle was suspected of carrying the cocaine.

Upon searching the vehicle, the suspect was confirmed, and the 15 bags of cocaine were found in separate compartments.

In a distinct case, a 36-year-old Serbian was arrested in an investigation related to the cultivation of cannabis in a residence converted for such purposes.

After surveillance, the police entered the residence and discovered over 150 small cannabis plants intended for drug production, amounting to 80 kilograms once dried and sold.

In connection to both cases, an inquiry has been initiated by magistrates Donatella Frendo Dimech and Monica Vella.

Police investigations are ongoing in both instances.