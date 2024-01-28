Labour MEP candidates file judicial protest calling on the PN to file its accounts

Two Labour candidates for the European Parliament, Daniel Attard and Maria Sara Vella Gafà, have filed a judicial protest urging the Nationalist Party to promptly submit its accounts.

In addition to this, they have emphasised the importance of the PN disclosing its donors to the Electoral Commission, as mandated by party financing laws.

Announcing this on Facebook, MEP Daniel Attard said no one is above the law.

In their formal complaint, both MEPs highlighted that the PN has failed to publish its financial records for the years 2021 and 2022.

Consequently, they pointed out that the party is now susceptible to a fine of up to €20,000 for each year, coupled with additional penalties for its non-disclosure of donors.

Accusing the PN of exhibiting a disregard for legal obligations without a justifiable cause, Attard and Vella Gafà emphasized the party's apparent sense of impunity.

In their concluding remarks, the MEPs called upon the Electoral Commission to take necessary legal measures to compel the PN to adhere to the law, urging the imposition of appropriate fines to ensure compliance.