Man in critical condition following late-night argument in St Paul's Bay

A man is in critical condition after he was found unconscious in St Paul's Bay after he was involved in an argument on Sunday.

At around 11:45pm on Sunday, police were informed of an unconscious man outside of an establishment in Triq Ġulju, St Paul's Bay. The man, who is a 45-year-old Ukranian was taken to hospital by a medical team, where he was later certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Police later learned that the man was allegedly involved in an argument and sustained the injuries.

A 20-year-old man who lives in St Paul's Bay is being questioned by police so that he may further help them to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace has launched an inquiry, as police investigations are still ongoing.