Woman charged with submitting false documents for residency application granted bail

A 50 year-old Serbian woman has been charged after allegedly presenting false documents to support a residency application.

The woman, whose name is subject to a publication ban due to ongoing police investigations, was arraigned on Wednesday before magistrate Charmaine Galea, accused of making a false declaration to the public authorities, knowingly making use of forged documents and making false representations to the immigration authorities.

The woman’s arrest is understood to be part of a wider crackdown on criminal organisations which are supplying forged documents.

Inspector Michael Vella explained that the woman had first been arrested last December, after she submitted a forged rental contract to Identitá, the agency formerly called Identity Malta. After questioning the woman, the police established that the fake documents had been handed to the woman by third parties from abroad, who reside in Malta. The investigations were ongoing, he said.

The woman pleaded not guilty during her arraignment before magistrate Charmaine Galea. Bail was requested by the defence and was not objected to by the prosecution.

The woman was released from arrest against a €2000 personal guarantee. She was also ordered to surrender her passport and sign a bail book on a twice weekly basis.

Lawyers Frank Tabone, Arthur Azzopardi and legal procurator Mark Sultana are assisting the defendant.