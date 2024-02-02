Two people grievously injured in Xagħra car crash

Two people were grievously injured in a car crash in Xagħra on Thursday. The police said the accident, on Triq il-Marsalforn, was reported at around 2:30pm.

The two people, a 44-year-old French driver and a 42-year-old female passenger, were in a Polaris Ranger. The other vehicle involved in the crash, a Fiat Scudo, was being driven by a 30-year-old from Għajnsielem. A parked Toyota IST was also damaged in the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.