Police make 10 arrests in Paceville working licence inspections

Police arrested 10 persons without a working permit in various establishment across Paceville

6 February 2024, 11:18am
by Matthew Vella

Police arrested 10 persons without a working permit in various establishment across Paceville.

The police said they had inspected 24 establishments in which 10 foreign nationals were found without a working permit. A number of them were acting as club bouncers.

In all, five Serbian nationals, three Macedonians, a Bulgarian and a Bangladeshi national, were arrested.

Assisting in the inspections were officers from the Detention Services Unit and JobsPlus.

Police said the inspections are carried out regularly to ensure enforcement of employment licences in places of entertainment.

