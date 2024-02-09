Elderly man fighting for his life after being struck by motorcycle in Mġarr

An elderly Mġarr resident is fighting for his life after he was hit by a motorbike in Mġarr at around noon on Sunday.

The incedent happened in Triq Għajn Tuffieħa, Mġarr.

Police said that the 78-year-old victim was struck by a Kawasaki motorcycle being driven by a 33-year-old man who lives in Mellieħa. The victim was aided by a medical team and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The elderly man was later certified as having sustained grevious injuries. Meanwhile, the motorcycle driver is recieving medical care after sustaining light injuries.

Magistrate Joseph Gatt was informed of the incident and has launched an inquiry, as police investigations are still ongoing.