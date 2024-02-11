Woman seriously injured after falling from a balcony in Pietà

A woman is in critical condition after falling two storeys from a balcony in Pietà.

Police said that a 29-year-old woman from Nepal who lives in Pietà fell off a balcony at around 2:00am on Sunday. She was taken to hospital by ambulance after being assisted by a medical team.

She was later certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella is informed of the case and has launched an inquiry into the matter, while police investigations are still ongoing.