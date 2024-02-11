menu

Woman seriously injured after falling from a balcony in Pietà

Police said that the incident occurred at around 2:00am on Sunday

matthew_farrugia
11 February 2024, 9:08am
by Matthew Farrugia

A woman is in critical condition after falling two storeys from a balcony in Pietà.

Police said that a 29-year-old woman from Nepal who lives in Pietà fell off a balcony at around 2:00am on Sunday. She was taken to hospital by ambulance after being assisted by a medical team. 

She was later certified as having sustained serious injuries. 

Magistrate Gabriella Vella is informed of the case and has launched an inquiry into the matter, while police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
