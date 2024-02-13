menu

Driver rushed to hospital following three-vehicle crash in St Julian’s

34-year-old driver rushed to Mater Dei Hospital following a three-vehicle crash in St Julian’s on Tuesday morning

13 February 2024, 8:21am
A 34-year-old driver was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital following a three-vehicle crash in St Julian’s on Tuesday morning.

The police said the crash was reported at around 4am on the Mikiel Anton Vassalli road.

The driver, 34 from Ħaż-Żebbuġ, was driving a Suzuki SX4.

The other vehicles involved in the accident included a Toyota C-HR, driven by a 27-year-old man from Mosta, and an Iveco Magirus truck driven by a 62-year-old man from Luqa. 

According to a police statement, the 34-year-old driver was given first aid and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. The other two drivers were not injured. 

Police are investigating the accident. 

