Birgu man hospitalised after losing control of motorcycle

Elderly man rushed to Mater Dei Hospital following Bormla traffic accident

14 February 2024, 8:30am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A 74-year-old man from Birgu was hospitalised on Tuesday morning after he was involved in an accident in Triq San Nikola, Bormla.

Preliminary investigations showed the man, who driving a Lambretta 150, lost control of the vehicle and fell.

He was administered first aid at the site of the accident, before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

